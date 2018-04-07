Insider Selling: HSBC (HSBA) Insider Sells 3,469 Shares of Stock

HSBC (LON:HSBA) insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.77), for a total value of £24,144.24 ($33,891.41).

Iain Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Iain Mackay sold 120,833 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.91), for a total value of £853,080.98 ($1,197,474.71).

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 664.80 ($9.33). The stock had a trading volume of 15,515,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.67) and a one year high of GBX 798.60 ($11.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.55) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($11.51) to GBX 850 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.83) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 761 ($10.68).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

