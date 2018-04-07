iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $53.63, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iCAD stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of iCAD worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

