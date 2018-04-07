Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.36

Headlines about Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iclick Interactive Asia Group earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 50.0730582091523 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.85 on Friday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $379.44 and a PE ratio of -10.19.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is an online marketing technology company. The Company serves as an integrated cross-channel gateway that provides marketers ways to optimize their online marketing cycle. Its integrated data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both PC and mobile devices.

