iCoin (ICN) Reaches Market Cap of $228,269.00

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. iCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,269.00 and $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00675675 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00182422 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About iCoin

iCoin was first traded on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,561,638 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world.

Buying and Selling iCoin

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

