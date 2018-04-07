ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $2.08

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ICON has a market cap of $805.48 million and $66.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON token can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00029591 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last week, ICON has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00677444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00178860 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037372 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00136297 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051830 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,228,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,041,258 tokens. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ICON Project is a decentralized transactions network. The ICON Project aims to connect independent blockchains with different governance, so that they can transact with one another without intermediaries. ICX is a loopchain-based smart contract digital protocol that facilitates, verifies, and enacts a negotiated agreement between consenting parties within ICON. “

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.