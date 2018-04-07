Iconomi Market Capitalization Achieves $85.07 Million (CRYPTO:ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Iconomi has a total market capitalization of $85.07 million and $1.08 million worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconomi has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Iconomi token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00012164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Tux Exchange and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00676839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177430 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053324 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Iconomi Token Profile

Iconomi’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 99,735,687 tokens. The official website for Iconomi is www.iconomi.net. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iconomi’s official message board is medium.com/iconominet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconomi is an European based exchange that allows users to easily acquire Ether with EUR. Iconomi has recently expanded into a crowdfunded project, the Iconomi Open Fund Management platform. In the Iconomi OFM, users can choose between two investment types with different risk and profit levels, Coin Traded Funds (CTFs) and Coin Managed Funds (CMFs). Iconomi (ICN) tokens allow users to vote regarding the platform's development and they pay out dividends from the profits generated by the Iconomi OFM platform. “

Buying and Selling Iconomi

Iconomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Bitsane, Kraken, Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, Liqui and Tux Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Iconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconomi must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.