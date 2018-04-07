ICOS (CRYPTO:ICOS) Price Tops $23.69

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, ICOS has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One ICOS token can now be bought for approximately $23.69 or 0.00337507 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. ICOS has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $19,837.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00675979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00177794 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ICOS Profile

ICOS’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 579,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,572 tokens. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Tidex. It is not possible to buy ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

