The Home Depot (HD) Holdings Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,489. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209,178.89, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

In other The Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “The Home Depot (HD) Holdings Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-has-6-27-million-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.