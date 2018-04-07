IG Group’s (LON:IGG) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 650 ($9.12) to GBX 920 ($12.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities downgraded shares of IG Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 697 ($9.78) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IG Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 833.50 ($11.70).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 815 ($11.44) on Thursday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.50 ($11.76).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

