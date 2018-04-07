IHS Markit (INFO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IHS Markit Ltd. provides information, analytics and solutions to customers. It serves business, finance and government. IHS Markit Ltd., formerly known as Markit Ltd., is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.31.

IHS Markit stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19,459.30, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $3,173,697.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,962 shares of company stock worth $10,276,019 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 79,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

