II-VI (IIVI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on II-VI to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,630.68, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. II-VI has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

