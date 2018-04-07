II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIVI. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,630.68, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. II-VI has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in II-VI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in II-VI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

