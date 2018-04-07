Ikkuma Resources (IKM) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.60.

Separately, Beacon Securities lowered Ikkuma Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ikkuma Resources stock opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Ikkuma Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ikkuma-resources-ikm-lowered-to-hold-at-td-securities-updated-updated.html.

Ikkuma Resources Company Profile

Ikkuma Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.