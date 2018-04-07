Incent Hits One Day Volume of $37,121.00 (CRYPTO:INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Incent has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $37,121.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004107 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Incent has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00681317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00183681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00055269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,602 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a crypto asset issued on the Waves blockchain. It to provides mechants with a universal currency of reward for loyalty points. Incent is based on the premise that restricting customers' options as a way to ensure repeat business is a faulty method. Instead, Incent provides a reward that is universal and ensures that customers return to get more of these rewards. “

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

