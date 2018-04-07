Incyte (INCY) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial set a $85.00 target price on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.38.

INCY stock traded down $19.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 26,079,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17,594.12, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $142.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Incyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $167,506.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Incyte (INCY) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/incyte-incy-given-a-85-00-price-target-at-raymond-james-financial.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.