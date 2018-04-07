FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.89 ($0.39).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independent Oil & Gas (IOG) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/independent-oil-gas-iog-earns-corporate-rating-from-finncap.html.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company owns 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the Northern North Sea; and the Vulcan South, Vulcan North West, and Vulcan East fields in the southern North Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.