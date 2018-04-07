Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) Price Up 29.5% This Week

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Indicoin has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,892.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

