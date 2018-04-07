InfChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (INF)

InfChain (CURRENCY:INF) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One InfChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. InfChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InfChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InfChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InfChain Profile

The official website for InfChain is www.infchain.com/index-en.html.

Buying and Selling InfChain

InfChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not possible to buy InfChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InfChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InfChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

