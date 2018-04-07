Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Infineon designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors and complete systems solutions. Increased demand for energy-efficient products is a positive for the company. It is gaining significantly from the increasing use of semiconductors in the electric automobiles market. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, the company continues to encounter difficulties with the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry that witnesses price erosion and evolving standards. The company’s requirement of large capital investments to maintain a competitive cost position remains a headwind. Further, intensifying competition in the automotive and power market segments is a major concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFNNY. Goldman Sachs upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 79,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,169. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29,553.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors for use in automotive applications.

