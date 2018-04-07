Infinity Economics (XIN) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Infinity Economics coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. Infinity Economics has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $90,226.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Infinity Economics has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $630.15 or 0.09190500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025915 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032417 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00645339 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00170149 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01892200 BTC.

Infinity Economics Coin Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinity Economics is www.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official message board is forum.infinity-economics.org.

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay. It is not possible to purchase Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

