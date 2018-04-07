InflationCoin (IFLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $133.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.04452060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001380 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012214 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007011 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,440,794,087 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflationCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.