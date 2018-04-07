Influxcoin Achieves Market Cap of $157,890.00 (INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Influxcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Influxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Influxcoin has a market cap of $157,890.00 and $343.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.04343420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012230 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014023 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Influxcoin

Influxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin. Influxcoin’s official website is influxcoin.xyz.

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influxcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

