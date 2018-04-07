Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

ISV stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.92. 8,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$16.35 and a 52 week high of C$19.10.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C($0.19). Information Services had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of C$23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.99 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Information Services Corp (ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/information-services-corp-isv-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About Information Services

Information Services Corp is a Canada-based full-service provider of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations. The Company’s segments include Registries and Services. The Registries segment involves the provision of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.