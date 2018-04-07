InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of InfraREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of InfraREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfraREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in InfraREIT by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in InfraREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in InfraREIT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 705,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 112,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InfraREIT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIFR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 277,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,417. InfraREIT has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. InfraREIT had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that InfraREIT will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. It leases its T&D assets to Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo, the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas around Brady, Northeast Texas in and around Celeste and South Texas near McAllen.

