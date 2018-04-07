ING Risk Managed Natural (IRR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about ING Risk Managed Natural (NYSE:IRR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ING Risk Managed Natural earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1486963835433 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE IRR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,853. ING Risk Managed Natural has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

About ING Risk Managed Natural

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its managed assets in the equity securities of, or derivatives linked to the equity securities of, companies that are primarily engaged in owning or developing energy, other natural resources and basic materials, or supplying goods and services to such companies (Natural Resources Companies).

