Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 78 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IMKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 171,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,085. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $685.77, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

