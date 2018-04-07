Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inmarsat plc is a provider of global mobile satellite communications services. It provides voice and high-speed data services for use on land, at sea and in the air worldwide. Inmarsat also provides mobile and fixed-site remote telecommunications services, customized turnkey remote telecommunications solutions, value-added services, equipment, and engineering services. The Company serves the maritime, media, oil and gas, construction, aeronautical industries, governments and aid agencies. Inmarsat plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMASY. ValuEngine downgraded Inmarsat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Inmarsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Inmarsat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Inmarsat stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Inmarsat has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,205.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Inmarsat (IMASY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/inmarsat-imasy-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

