Inscape (INQ) Director Eric Keith Ehgoetz Acquires 5,000 Shares

Inscape (TSE:INQ) Director Eric Keith Ehgoetz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00.

INQ stock remained flat at $C$1.90 on Friday. Inscape has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.27.

Inscape Company Profile

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

