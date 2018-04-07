Insider Buying: Britvic Plc (BVIC) Insider Purchases £109.12 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($9.57) per share, for a total transaction of £109.12 ($153.17).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 687.50 ($9.65) on Friday. Britvic Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 633.50 ($8.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 839 ($11.78).

BVIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 620 ($8.70) to GBX 680 ($9.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 800 ($11.23) to GBX 780 ($10.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 785 ($11.02) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.37) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 828.33 ($11.63).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

