Insider Buying: Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,499 Shares of Stock

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.10 per share, with a total value of $308,208.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 5,521 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $221,281.68.

On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 5,373 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $217,284.12.

On Thursday, March 15th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,618 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $360,404.76.

On Tuesday, March 13th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,477 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $230,253.08.

On Monday, March 5th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 10,000 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00.

Shares of KF traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $40.67. 10,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,460. The stock has a market cap of $236.85, a PE ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.80. Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Korea Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Korea Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, principally equity securities of Korean companies. The Fund enters into contracts that contain a range of representations that provide general indemnifications.

