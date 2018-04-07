National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey Buys 6,438 Shares

National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $101,269.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC opened at $16.20 on Friday. National Security Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

