Vericel (VCEL) Director Alan L. Rubino Purchases 890 Shares

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Alan L. Rubino bought 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,297.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vericel has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 27.04%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on Vericel to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

