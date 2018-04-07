Insider Buying: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) major shareholder Michael Rapp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Rapp acquired 15,000 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 4.94. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

