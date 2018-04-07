Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $242,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, John Mcgrath sold 13,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $611,910.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Mcgrath sold 37,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $900,950.00.

On Friday, December 29th, John Mcgrath sold 32,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,450.15, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.15). analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

