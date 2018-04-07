Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £553,610 in Stock

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($53.59), for a total value of £553,610 ($777,105.56).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,862 ($54.21). 477,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,903 ($40.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,270 ($59.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 56.75 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,317 ($46.56) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,413 ($47.91) to GBX 3,600 ($50.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,940 ($55.31) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,884.36 ($54.53).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

