Todd R. Ford Sells 112,500 Shares of Coupa (COUP) Stock

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $5,198,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd R. Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Todd R. Ford sold 12,000 shares of Coupa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $557,520.00.

Shares of COUP opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,595.88, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Coupa has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.64 million. Coupa had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC started coverage on Coupa in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Coupa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Coupa in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Coupa in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa by 299.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 389,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coupa by 205.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa during the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa by 31.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Todd R. Ford Sells 112,500 Shares of Coupa (COUP) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/insider-selling-coupa-software-inc-coup-cfo-sells-5198625-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Coupa

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.