Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP James Overturf Sells 880 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $75,090.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,659.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $71,825.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $72,934.40.

EXR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. 598,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,913. The stock has a market cap of $11,063.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.74 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $92.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

