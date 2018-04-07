GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Insider Sells $35,022.49 in Stock

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) insider Samantha Roady sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $35,022.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,476.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samantha Roady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Samantha Roady sold 2,592 shares of GAIN Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $19,206.72.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samantha Roady sold 36,000 shares of GAIN Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $301,320.00.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. GAIN Capital has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $311.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). GAIN Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. GAIN Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that GAIN Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. GAIN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

GCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GAIN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of GAIN Capital in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAIN Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in GAIN Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAIN Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAIN Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in GAIN Capital in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

