IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park Sells 300 Shares

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,381.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 361,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after buying an additional 74,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $4,996,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 424,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $38,797,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

