Insider Selling: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) CFO Sells $483,290.78 in Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $483,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $36.60 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,113.21, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XENT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

