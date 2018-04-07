Jack in the Box (JACK) Director David Goebel Sells 1,486 Shares

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JACK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. 461,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,547. The stock has a market cap of $2,573.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,300,000 after purchasing an additional 108,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jack in the Box from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

