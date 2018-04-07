Insider Selling: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Insider Sells 20,480 Shares of Stock

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,311,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,605,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,257. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11,241.20, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, VNBTrust National Association bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

