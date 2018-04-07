Stuart B. Burgdoerfer Sells 17,000 Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock

L Brands (NYSE:LB) CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,491. The company has a market cap of $10,932.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. L Brands has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in L Brands by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

