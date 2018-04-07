Jim McConville Sells 12,635 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Jim McConville sold 12,635 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.98), for a total value of £98,805.70 ($138,694.13).

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 768 ($10.78). 1,079,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($11.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.10 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHNX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 673 ($9.45) to GBX 664 ($9.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 875 ($12.28) to GBX 800 ($11.23) in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 837 ($11.75) to GBX 854 ($11.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 785 ($11.02) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.14 ($11.37).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings is a consolidator of closed life assurance funds specializing in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company’s segment: life assurance (including its management services operations) is referred to as Phoenix Life. It has four operating life companies, which hold policyholder assets and a distribution business, SunLife.

