Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Andersons stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.05, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.17. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 306,657 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 22.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 64,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Andersons during the third quarter worth $2,140,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 762,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

