Air T. Inc Purchases 24,200 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ISIG opened at $1.88 on Friday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices.

