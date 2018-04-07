Insignia Systems (ISIG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insignia Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2516086127062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 275,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,929. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Air T. Inc acquired 1,132,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,415,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 623,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $823,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,372,009 shares of company stock worth $1,791,742. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices.

