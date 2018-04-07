Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News articles about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8198164654758 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Insys Therapeutics stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $461.77, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 162.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Cann reissued an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

