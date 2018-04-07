Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray lowered Insys Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Cann reiterated an average rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of INSY stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Insys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $461.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 162.07%. The business had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/insys-therapeutics-insy-upgraded-to-sell-by-valuengine.html.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.