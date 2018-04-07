Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Lowered by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.79 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $233,353.33, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

